Army will support federal & Balochistan govts initiatives: COAS
BALOCHISTAN, November 23: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated that the armed forces will provide full support to the federal and the Balochistan governments to ensure
the success of development projects in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said. Bajwa along with Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri visited the Southern Command headquarters in Quetta where they were briefed about the socio-economic, security and other aspects of the ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ programme – a development initiative for the province, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). – Agencies
