Army will support federal & Balochistan govts initiatives: COAS

Image result for Army will support federal & Balochistan govts initiatives: COAS

BALOCHISTAN, November 23: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday reiterated that the armed forces will provide full support to the federal and the Balochistan governments to ensure
the success of development projects in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said. Bajwa along with Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri visited the Southern Command headquarters in Quetta where they were briefed about the socio-economic, security and other aspects of the ‘Khushhal Balochistan’ programme – a development initiative for the province, read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). – Agencies

News In Pictures

Zardari again refuses to join hands with Nawaz
Govt can get rid of Faizabad protesters within three hours: Interior Minister
Islamabad sit-in continues for 18th day
IHC adjourns hearing of Faizabad sit-in case
Faizabad sit-in: SC holds govt responsible for not taking timely action
Army will support federal & Balochistan govts initiatives: COAS
Nawaz does not understand meaning of ideology: Bilawal
PANAMA PAPERS CASE: SC seeks NAB, Govt reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis
‘Case be lodged against Abbasi, Ahsan and Nawaz: Fawad Chaudhry
Housing departments should avoid handing over residential schemes to people sans ensuring basic amenities: KPK CM
Vince makes his name but Australia battle back
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved