Faizabad sit-in: SC holds govt responsible for not taking timely action
ISLAMABAD, November 23: The Supreme Court on Thursday blamed the government for not taking timely action to avert the Faizabad sit-in.
The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior submitted their reports to the bench during the hearing of the notice taken by the Supreme Court on the Faizabad sit-in. Reading the reports Justice Mushir Alam asked the Attorney General if he had gone through the reports himself. “The Punjab government was aware of the entire situation,” Justice Mushir Alam said while reading from the report. Also part of the bench, Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that though there were differences the parties should have approached the courts. “If something is against the Shariah we have a Shariah Court to resolve the matter,” Justice Isa said adding that this sit-in is setting a bad precedent as anyone can bring the city to a standstill to get their demands across. “The govt and protesters are missing a key point while negotiating that Islam teaches to remove even a stone from someone’s way,” Justice Isa remarked. – Agencies
