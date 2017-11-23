Faizabad sit-in: SC holds govt responsible for not taking timely action

Image result for SC holds govt responsible for not taking timely action

ISLAMABAD, November 23: The Supreme Court on Thursday blamed the government for not taking timely action to avert the Faizabad sit-in.
The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior submitted their reports to the bench during the hearing of the notice taken by the Supreme Court on the Faizabad sit-in. Reading the reports Justice Mushir Alam asked the Attorney General if he had gone through the reports himself. “The Punjab government was aware of the entire situation,” Justice Mushir Alam said while reading from the report. Also part of the bench, Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that though there were differences the parties should have approached the courts. “If something is against the Shariah we have a Shariah Court to resolve the matter,” Justice Isa said adding that this sit-in is setting a bad precedent as anyone can bring the city to a standstill to get their demands across. “The govt and protesters are missing a key point while negotiating that Islam teaches to remove even a stone from someone’s way,” Justice Isa remarked. – Agencies

News In Pictures

Zardari again refuses to join hands with Nawaz
Govt can get rid of Faizabad protesters within three hours: Interior Minister
Islamabad sit-in continues for 18th day
IHC adjourns hearing of Faizabad sit-in case
Faizabad sit-in: SC holds govt responsible for not taking timely action
Army will support federal & Balochistan govts initiatives: COAS
Nawaz does not understand meaning of ideology: Bilawal
PANAMA PAPERS CASE: SC seeks NAB, Govt reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis
‘Case be lodged against Abbasi, Ahsan and Nawaz: Fawad Chaudhry
Housing departments should avoid handing over residential schemes to people sans ensuring basic amenities: KPK CM
Vince makes his name but Australia battle back
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved