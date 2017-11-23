IHC adjourns hearing of Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD, November 23: Islamabad high court has adjourned the hearing of Faizabad Interchange sit-in case due to indisposition of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.
The protest camping entered 18th day Thursday, as a deadline set by the IHC ended, with government still shying away from use of force against the religious party protestors who have occupied Faizabad Interchange, virtually bringing the capital to a halt. The protesters belong to Tehreek-e-Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) and the Sunni Tehreek Pakistan (ST) They are calling for the sacking of Zahid Hamid and strict action against those behind the amendment to the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath in the Elections Act 2017 ? which had earlier been deemed a ‘clerical error’ by the government and subsequently rectified by the Parliament. – DNA

