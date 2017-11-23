Islamabad sit-in continues for 18th day

ISLAMABAD, November 23: : Hundreds of activists and supporters of Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah on Thursday remained camped out at the Faizabad Interchange for the 18th consecutive day as the government failed to break the stalemate. The protesters have blocked the Faizabad Interchange, which connects Rawalpindi and Islamabad, multiplying hardships of the people of the twin cities. The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the sit-in that has paralyzed life in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the last two weeks. The top court had summoned a detailed report from the defence and interior secretaries on the matter. They have been asked to explain the steps being taken to ensure fundamental rights of citizens. However, the two-judge bench of Supreme Court on Thursday (today) expressed grave disappointment on reports submitted by Defence and Interior ministries. Justice Qazi Faez remarked that the names highlighted in the report were already known to everyone while enquiring about the government inaction on the matter. – Agencies

