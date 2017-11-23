Govt can get rid of Faizabad protesters within three hours: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, November 23: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the government machinery is capable enough to clear Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange of religious protesters within three hours if assured against propagation of the sensitive issue.
Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said an important announcement regarding the ongoing demonstration is expected in the next 24 hours, Express News reported.
The statement came hours after the Supreme Court blamed the
government for not taking timely action to avert the Faizabad sit-in that has paralysed the twin cities for the last three weeks. The protesters have been demanding resignation of Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamid for allegedly altering the declaration of lawmakers with regard to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat or the Finality of the Prophethood – a change which the government called a ‘clerical error’ and has already reversed. -Agencies

