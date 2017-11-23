Claims the ousted PM had first tried to malign the military and then attacked the judiciary
KARACHI, November 23: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has once again refused to meet Nawaz Sharif, saying the deposed prime minister is responsible for the current political situation of the country.
According to Express News, the former president has ruled out joining hands with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief for the fourth time. “Nawaz Sharif only wants to use charter of democracy for his personal gains,” Zardari was quoted as saying.
The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
Abbasi approached the top leadership of PPP in a bid to win its vital support to pass a bill allowing fresh delimitation of constituencies. The PPP leader has accused Sharif of forsaking national security for own sake and family’s interest. The former president accused the three-time former PM of forcing Pakistan towards a direction where no one would be able to control the country. The PPP co-chairman claims the ousted prime minister had first tried to malign the military and then attacked the judiciary, all of which revealed that he was working against democracy.-Agencies
Zardari again refuses to join hands with Nawaz
KARACHI, November 23: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has once again refused to meet Nawaz Sharif, saying the deposed prime minister is responsible for the current political situation of the country.
According to Express News, the former president has ruled out joining hands with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief for the fourth time. “Nawaz Sharif only wants to use charter of democracy for his personal gains,” Zardari was quoted as saying.
The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
Abbasi approached the top leadership of PPP in a bid to win its vital support to pass a bill allowing fresh delimitation of constituencies. The PPP leader has accused Sharif of forsaking national security for own sake and family’s interest. The former president accused the three-time former PM of forcing Pakistan towards a direction where no one would be able to control the country. The PPP co-chairman claims the ousted prime minister had first tried to malign the military and then attacked the judiciary, all of which revealed that he was working against democracy.-Agencies