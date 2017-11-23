Zardari again refuses to join hands with Nawaz

  • Claims the ousted PM had first tried to malign the military and then attacked the judiciary

Image result for Zardari again refuses to join hands with Nawaz

KARACHI, November 23: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has once again refused to meet Nawaz Sharif, saying the deposed prime minister is responsible for the current political situation of the country.
According to Express News, the former president has ruled out joining hands with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief for the fourth time. “Nawaz Sharif only wants to use charter of democracy for his personal gains,” Zardari was quoted as saying.
The development comes a day after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
Abbasi approached the top leadership of PPP in a bid to win its vital support to pass a bill allowing fresh delimitation of constituencies. The PPP leader has accused Sharif of forsaking national security for own sake and family’s interest. The former president accused the three-time former PM of forcing Pakistan towards a direction where no one would be able to control the country. The PPP co-chairman claims the ousted prime minister had first tried to malign the military and then attacked the judiciary, all of which revealed that he was working against democracy.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Zardari again refuses to join hands with Nawaz
Govt can get rid of Faizabad protesters within three hours: Interior Minister
Islamabad sit-in continues for 18th day
IHC adjourns hearing of Faizabad sit-in case
Faizabad sit-in: SC holds govt responsible for not taking timely action
Army will support federal & Balochistan govts initiatives: COAS
Nawaz does not understand meaning of ideology: Bilawal
PANAMA PAPERS CASE: SC seeks NAB, Govt reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis
‘Case be lodged against Abbasi, Ahsan and Nawaz: Fawad Chaudhry
Housing departments should avoid handing over residential schemes to people sans ensuring basic amenities: KPK CM
Vince makes his name but Australia battle back
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved