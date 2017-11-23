A Requiem For A Heavyweight (About Ishaque Dar and Zafar Hijazi)
Satan was the hero of Milton’s Paradise Lost. His success in engineering the fall of Adam from Paradise elevated him to the Hero Status. But in the Paradise Regained, Milton turned the tables on Satan, and applauded Adam for his glorious fight back in the war between Good & Evil.
Ishaque Dar’s story is different in the sense that he is Adam of the Paradise Lost and Satan of the Paradise Regained. He has fallen. And fallen. And fallen.
This piece of mine may be treated as a Requiem for a Heavyweight who ultimately having been knocked out with a lethal punch of destiny has fallen with a thud.
Even though he has been granted three-month leave of absence, he stands counted out. Three months from now the world would have changed, and many a tomb of fallen heavyweights filled the skyline of Pakistan.
I have met Ishaque Dar twice in my life. Once during the earlier tenure of Mian Nawaz Sharif in 1998 when too Ishaque Dar was Finance Minister. He was chief guest in a function in which I too delivered a speech.
When I returned to my chair he said: “I don’t share your gloomy pessimism Mr Akbar. We are taking Pakistan forward and will soon make it an Asian Tiger”.
“Tigers thrive on flesh and blood, ” I replied “Pakistan needs peace, security and equal opportunity for every citizen”.
He Laughed mockingly at my statement.
The second time I met him was in 2008 in the company of my cousin Zafar Hijazi, whose close friendship with Ishaque Dar was known to me. Both had Chartered Accountancy background.
As Zafar Hijazi has been mentioned, I feel honour-bound to state that he has been a victim of his GOODNESS. I have met very few honest persons of Zafar’s pride and integrity.
He was always a man of ideas and intense commitment. He had grown up in an environment in which goodness of a true Muslim was proportionate to his anti-Bhutto sentiment.
That was an era in which the terms The Right and The Left were coined. Zafar Hijazi belonged uncompromisingly to The Right. Hence his loyalties towards the Nawaz camp. I remember I once had an argument with him regarding the integrity and the capabilities of Ishaque Dar. He defended his friend quite passionately. It is this passion that has landed him in a quagmire to which he by character doesn’t belong.
I believe there are many like Zafar Hijazi who have been in the Nawaz camp either by accident or by misplaced trust and misguided notions.
I have not talked to Zafar since he landed himself in the mess created singularly by his friend Ishaque Dar. But all my prayers are for him. He is a good man. A great patriot and a victim of circumstances.
I don’t know how he should be feeling now – that Ishaque Dar has fallen on the floor with a thud. This requiem for Ishaque Dar carries an under-current prayer that Zafar’s goodness earns him a reprieve.
A Requiem For A Heavyweight (About Ishaque Dar and Zafar Hijazi)
Satan was the hero of Milton’s Paradise Lost. His success in engineering the fall of Adam from Paradise elevated him to the Hero Status. But in the Paradise Regained, Milton turned the tables on Satan, and applauded Adam for his glorious fight back in the war between Good & Evil.
Ishaque Dar’s story is different in the sense that he is Adam of the Paradise Lost and Satan of the Paradise Regained. He has fallen. And fallen. And fallen.
This piece of mine may be treated as a Requiem for a Heavyweight who ultimately having been knocked out with a lethal punch of destiny has fallen with a thud.
Even though he has been granted three-month leave of absence, he stands counted out. Three months from now the world would have changed, and many a tomb of fallen heavyweights filled the skyline of Pakistan.
I have met Ishaque Dar twice in my life. Once during the earlier tenure of Mian Nawaz Sharif in 1998 when too Ishaque Dar was Finance Minister. He was chief guest in a function in which I too delivered a speech.
When I returned to my chair he said: “I don’t share your gloomy pessimism Mr Akbar. We are taking Pakistan forward and will soon make it an Asian Tiger”.
“Tigers thrive on flesh and blood, ” I replied “Pakistan needs peace, security and equal opportunity for every citizen”.
He Laughed mockingly at my statement.
The second time I met him was in 2008 in the company of my cousin Zafar Hijazi, whose close friendship with Ishaque Dar was known to me. Both had Chartered Accountancy background.
As Zafar Hijazi has been mentioned, I feel honour-bound to state that he has been a victim of his GOODNESS. I have met very few honest persons of Zafar’s pride and integrity.
He was always a man of ideas and intense commitment. He had grown up in an environment in which goodness of a true Muslim was proportionate to his anti-Bhutto sentiment.
That was an era in which the terms The Right and The Left were coined. Zafar Hijazi belonged uncompromisingly to The Right. Hence his loyalties towards the Nawaz camp. I remember I once had an argument with him regarding the integrity and the capabilities of Ishaque Dar. He defended his friend quite passionately. It is this passion that has landed him in a quagmire to which he by character doesn’t belong.
I believe there are many like Zafar Hijazi who have been in the Nawaz camp either by accident or by misplaced trust and misguided notions.
I have not talked to Zafar since he landed himself in the mess created singularly by his friend Ishaque Dar. But all my prayers are for him. He is a good man. A great patriot and a victim of circumstances.
I don’t know how he should be feeling now – that Ishaque Dar has fallen on the floor with a thud. This requiem for Ishaque Dar carries an under-current prayer that Zafar’s goodness earns him a reprieve.