Our media is never tired of broadcasting and telecasting documentaries on Indian film personalities on the occasion of their birthdays. In the same manner, special film editions of print media eulogise them beyond proportion but no body ever thought of remembering Hashim Khan the undisputed king of squash dynasty the like of whom was not seen by the squash world hitherto. He was patriarch of seven magnificent squash players produced by Nawan kalay a suburban area of Peshawar. He was role model for Azam Khan, Roshan Khan, Mohibullah Khan, Qamar Zaman, Hiddy Jehan, Jehangir Khan and Jansher Khan. All of them belonged to one family and all of them made big time in the squash world.
Squash is a very tough game, toughest of all sports which can be gleaned from the fact that if you play it for 30 minutes you consume over 500 calories. The difference between Hashim Khan and the rest of the world champions was that while the other players started playing in international squash circuits from the age of 16 or 18 and retired by the time they were 25 plus as they had burnt out themselves by that time, when Hashim Khan won his first British open squash title he was 42. He continued to play till he was on the wrong side of 40. This spoke of his stamina. When Duke of Edinburg was giving him trophy on his victory in the 1956 British open squash championship he told him that I used to play squash also but I am 35, too old to play it now to which Hashim Khan replied Sir I am 42 and I am still playing.
The forgotten squash hero
