Hafiz Saeed dubs Nawaz Sharif a traitor

LAHORE, November 24: : Newly-freed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks, called on Friday ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif a ‘traitor’ for seeking peace with India. Saeed, who has a $10 million US bounty on his head over the Mumbai attack, spoke at Friday prayers after being freed earlier in the day from 11 months of house arrest by the Lahore High Court, which said there was no evidence to hold him. Saeed was placed under house arrest in January while Nawaz was still prime minister, a move that drew praise from India, long furious at Saeed’s freedom in the country.-Agencies

