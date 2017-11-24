Zardari will be responsible if polls get delayed: Saad Rafique
LAHORE, November 24: PML-N leader Saad Rafique on Friday said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his party will be responsible if the elections get delayed.
Rafique’s statement referred to the presentation of a constitutional amendment to the delimitation bill in the Senate, where the PPP has a majority. The bill was earlier passed by the lower house as the PML-N holds a majority.
He added that the decision on who will lead a political party should be made by the party workers and not “behind closed doors”.
Elaborating on his statements, the PML-N leader said the law to bar a disqualified individual from leading a political party was first formulated during former president Ayub Khan’s era and was
then introduced during Musharraf’s tenure. “Both the dictators wanted to bar popular politicians of their time from contesting the elections, hence they introduced the law,” said Rafique.
The PML-N stalwart further said that all political parties were on the same page regarding the bill. He also criticised the PPP for voting against the founding leader of their party.
Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Chairman Imran Khan, Rafique said Imran does not understand politics and is using lies and accusations to try and come into power.
“I am very clear about Imran, he will shake hands with the devil for coming to power,” added the PML-N leader.
The Senate has twice postponed the voting on the bill for delimitation of constituencies due to low attendance.
At least 69 votes are required to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2017 approved, which pertains to the fresh delimitation of constituencies in line with the provisional results of the latest census in light of the general elections next year. – Agencies
Zardari will be responsible if polls get delayed: Saad Rafique
LAHORE, November 24: PML-N leader Saad Rafique on Friday said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his party will be responsible if the elections get delayed.
Rafique’s statement referred to the presentation of a constitutional amendment to the delimitation bill in the Senate, where the PPP has a majority. The bill was earlier passed by the lower house as the PML-N holds a majority.
He added that the decision on who will lead a political party should be made by the party workers and not “behind closed doors”.
Elaborating on his statements, the PML-N leader said the law to bar a disqualified individual from leading a political party was first formulated during former president Ayub Khan’s era and was
then introduced during Musharraf’s tenure. “Both the dictators wanted to bar popular politicians of their time from contesting the elections, hence they introduced the law,” said Rafique.
The PML-N stalwart further said that all political parties were on the same page regarding the bill. He also criticised the PPP for voting against the founding leader of their party.
Referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Chairman Imran Khan, Rafique said Imran does not understand politics and is using lies and accusations to try and come into power.
“I am very clear about Imran, he will shake hands with the devil for coming to power,” added the PML-N leader.
The Senate has twice postponed the voting on the bill for delimitation of constituencies due to low attendance.
At least 69 votes are required to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2017 approved, which pertains to the fresh delimitation of constituencies in line with the provisional results of the latest census in light of the general elections next year. – Agencies