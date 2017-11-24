Imran directed to record his statement before police in 4 cases including PTV attack
ISLAMABAD, November 24: : Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has directed PTI chairman Imran Khan to appear before police and record his statements in all four cases including PTV attack case.
Four cases including attack on PTV , attack on parliament and SSP Asmat Ullah Junejo violence case were registered against Imran Khan on the eve of PTI sit-in at Islamabad.
Chairman PTI appeared before ATC on Friday during the hearing of the case. The court directed him to appear before police .
The court directed investigation officer of the case to record the statement of Imran Khan in four cases including attack on PTV , attack on parliament and Asmat Ullah Junejo violence case.
The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 07.
Talking to media men outside the court , Imran Khan said giving a political protest form of terrorism is an attempt to silence him. Political figures are charged with terrorism.
Making my comparison with Nawaz Sharif is like comparing me with Sultana Dacoit Nawaz Sharif is attacking the institutions to save his money. Nawaz Sharif is a criminal and he should tell how his money had gone outside the country.-Agencies
