Determination remains undeterred against threats to our motherland: COAS

RAWALPINDI, November 24: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that “our determination remains undeterred against threats to our motherland.” The army chief’s statement was tweeted by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor. The COAS in the statement paid tribute to the “supreme sacrifice of our police comrade AIG Noor.”
Additional IG Mohammad Ashraf Noor and his gunman were martyred when a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle rammed into their vehicle in the Hayatabad area of Peshawaron Friday.
Eight others in the AIG’s squad were injured as a result of the blast. They were taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment, CCPO Tahir Khan told reporters.
Around 15-20 kilograms of explosives were used in the Peshawar suicide blast, Bomb Disposal Unit squad officials said after inspecting the site.
At least two vehicles were also damaged in the attack.
AIG Ashraf Noor hailed from Gilgit Baltistan and joined the police force in 1989. He previously served as AIG Elite Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. -DNA

