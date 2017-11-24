Additional IG, gunman martyred in Hayatabad blast; funeral prayers offered
PESHAWAR, November 24: Additional Inspector General Headquarters Ashraf Noor and his gunman were killed and two others wounded in a powerful bomb attack in Peshawar area of Hayatabad on Friday.
According to police, the blast took place near Tatara Park located in the city area of Hayatabad Phase-2. The vehicle of the police was completely damaged in the attack. The vehicle caught fire after the blast.
The blast was so powerful that the windowpanes of the passing vehicles also broke and the nearby trees caught fire. According to police, Noor was on his way to office from home when a motorbike bomber targeted his car. Police said a suicide bomber riding a motorbike rammed into the vehicle of AIGP Headquarters Mohammad Ashraf Noor near Tatara Park in the city’s posh locality of Hayatabad and detonated his explosive.
The vehicle was engulfed in flame, killing Noor on the spot while six other policemen sustained injuries, a police official said.
Rescue officials said the deceased and injured have been shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex.
Following the blast, a strong contingent of security forces reached the blast site and cordoned it off for security reasons. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
Later speaking to the media at the blast site, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Tahir Khan said the AIG Ashraf Noor was the target of the terrorist attack. The body parts of the suicide bomber were found at the site, he added. He said terrorist activities have declined by 70 per cent in the province. – Agencies
Additional IG, gunman martyred in Hayatabad blast; funeral prayers offered
PESHAWAR, November 24: Additional Inspector General Headquarters Ashraf Noor and his gunman were killed and two others wounded in a powerful bomb attack in Peshawar area of Hayatabad on Friday.
According to police, the blast took place near Tatara Park located in the city area of Hayatabad Phase-2. The vehicle of the police was completely damaged in the attack. The vehicle caught fire after the blast.
The blast was so powerful that the windowpanes of the passing vehicles also broke and the nearby trees caught fire. According to police, Noor was on his way to office from home when a motorbike bomber targeted his car. Police said a suicide bomber riding a motorbike rammed into the vehicle of AIGP Headquarters Mohammad Ashraf Noor near Tatara Park in the city’s posh locality of Hayatabad and detonated his explosive.
The vehicle was engulfed in flame, killing Noor on the spot while six other policemen sustained injuries, a police official said.
Rescue officials said the deceased and injured have been shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex.
Following the blast, a strong contingent of security forces reached the blast site and cordoned it off for security reasons. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
Later speaking to the media at the blast site, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Tahir Khan said the AIG Ashraf Noor was the target of the terrorist attack. The body parts of the suicide bomber were found at the site, he added. He said terrorist activities have declined by 70 per cent in the province. – Agencies