Protesters issued final warning, asked to disperse by midnight
ISLAMABAD, November 24: The district administration of the federal capital issued a final warning to protesters of a religious party, camped at Faizabad Interchange, and told them to disperse by midnight, threatening to take action of the order was not followed.
The warning was issued in a notification issued by the district magistrate.
The order by the district administration comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered to shift the protesters to Parade Ground within a span of three days.
The district administration stated that the protesters have been camping at the critical junction illegally and the protesters have been issued a three-day warning previously too, hence, the protesters should vacate Faizabad Interchange by midnight Friday.
If an operation is conducted to clear the interchange, then the responsibility will fall on the leadership and the participants of the protest, added the administration. The Supreme Court on Thursday said that when the writ of the state ends, decisions are made on the streets.
The bench, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mushir Alam, also expressed its displeasure at the unrelenting situation and noted that the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were facing serious problems as a result of the sit-in.
The apex court bench added that the sit-in is all about the ego of one man and his quest for fame.
Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal also stated that the state is on one page regarding sit-in and the government is still trying to resolve the issue through peaceful means.
The Army said on Wednesday that it would act upon whatever decision the government makes on the ongoing sit-in in Islamabad.
General Ghafoor, however, said it is better to diffuse the situation through mutual understanding, adding that whatever decision the government makes in this regard would be acted upon.
Also on Wednesday, at least four security personnel were injured when the protesters resorted to pelting stones at security forces deployed in the area. Four FC and police personnel, including SP Saddar Amir Niazi, were injured as a result. – Agencies
