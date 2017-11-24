Bilawal’s conditional offer for talks with Nawaz

LAHORE, November 24: Offering Nawaz Sharif an oppurtunity for bilateral talks on the basis of covenant of democracy, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that discussions between PPP and PML-N can only be considered if Nawaz Sharif leaves behind the politics of confrontation.
Talking to the media, PPP Chairman said that Nawaz Sharif is not new in politics he has been the prime minister of the country three times but is playing a dangerous game with his confronational politics.
PPP Chairman said that Nawaz Sharif is trying to solve his personal problems and clearing away allegations of corruption even at the cost of weakening democracy.-DNA

