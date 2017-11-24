Contempt of court notice issued to Ahsan Iqbal for inaction over Faizabad sit-in
ISLAMABAD, November 24: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a show-cause notice for contempt of court to Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal over his failure to take steps ordered by the court to end the sit-in that has created a logistical mess in the capital for the past 17 days.
The court has inquired in the notice under which authority the minister did not take action against the protesters despite clear orders issued by the court.
The court issued the notice while hearing two applications filed by residents about the disturbances caused by the protracted sit-in.
The interior secretary had represented the interior ministry before the court on Friday. The IHC judge instead ordered the interior minister to appear in person on November 27.
When the district attorney general requested Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui to withdraw the show-cause notice, the judge responded: “Are you a servant of the [interior] minister or the federation?”
During the hearing, the judge remarked that the impression should end that agencies are backing the sit-in at Faizabad. He said the court was not suggesting that the authorities should spray bullets on the protesters; instead, the participants of the sit-in could be dispersed using other options, such as tear gas. The judge also ordered the government to submit the report of a committee led by Senator Raja Zafarul Haq on the amendment made in election laws by November 27, instead of the previously given date of November 29. – Agencies
