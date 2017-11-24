Nawaz’s ideology is only corruption: Imran Khan

How can a country where all the rulers are corrupt ever progress
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in Hafizabad on Friday. – DNA
HAFIZABAD, November 24: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan lashing out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that Nawaz’s ideology is only corruption.
While addressing a rally in Hafizabad on Friday, Imran remarked that “Nawaz says that Nawaz is the name of an ideology. Nawaz’s ideology is nothing but corruption.”
Imran was taking a jibe at Nawaz Sharif’s statement in a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally on November 19 in which he claimed that those who talk about minus Nawaz Sharif don’t know that “Nawaz is the name of an ideology.
All of you are this ideology. This ideology will bring a revolutionary change in the country.”
“Nawaz Sharif who has looted Rs300billion from the people has done nothing to stop Ishaq Dar or Khawaja Asif,” he said. “We will provide more proofs against Asif’s corruption in the coming days,” he claimed.
“How can a country where all the rulers are corrupt ever progress? This is why we all need to prepare and fight this corruption mafia.”
A country which works to protect its people and ensure justice becomes invincible, Imran remarked.
On the class-based inequalities, he said that petty thieves are put in jails but big dacoits are sitting in the parliament.
“Corruption is the abuse of power,” he said, adding people in power should not be allowed to favour themselves.
Rulers have been siphoning money from the people of Pakistan, Imran remarked. “This money should be spent on the people.”
Pakistan has two main problems, unemployment and inflation, both of which are a product of rampant corruption in the country, said Imran.
The menace of unemployment is affecting the youth of the country, he said, adding that the youth are on the lookout for better employment opportunities.
While addressing the rally, Awami Muslim League Head Sheikh Rasheed reiterated his claims that Imran Khan wants to help the people. – Agencies
