Pakistan and India likely to come face-to-face at SCO summit
NEW DELHI, November 26: India and Pakistan will come face-to-face in Russia’s Sochi next week for the SCO summit.
According to a report by Times of India Sunday, diplomatic sources from both countries said though that there was no proposal yet for any bilateral engagement on the sidelines of the summit.
While Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will represent India at the summit, Pakistan is yet to announce the name of the leader who will head its delegation. Pakistan is also likely to be represented by its foreign minister Khawaja Asif.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will lead the Chinese delegation at the summit. Official sources here said that at the moment it seemed unlikely that Swaraj was going to have any bilateral meeting, or even a pull-aside, with the head of the Pakistani delegation.
India and Pakistan are currently in the middle of intense negotiations meant to facilitate a meeting between alleged Indian spy in Pakistan’s custody Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife. India wants Pakistan to allow Jadhav’s mother+ and an Indian diplomat to accompany his wife.
Both India and Pakistan are now full members of SCO+ (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation). While India’s membership was strongly backed by Russia, Pakistan’s entry into the grouping was ensured by China. India had been an observer at the SCO since 2005. It has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which holds the key to peace and stability in resource-rich Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Counter-terrorism is likely to be the main focus area for Swaraj at the summit, sources here said. It is significant that India and Pakistan, along with the other six member-countries, will participate in joint exercises against terrorism under Tashkent-based RATS or Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO.-DNA
