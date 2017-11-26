Mian Nawaz Sharif has extended olive branch to Zardari once again. He has started taking a fancy to the charter of democracy all of a sudden after his ouster from power. Though the latter hasn’t yet responded positively to the offer of the chief of PML(N) insiders say that sooner than later they would be on the same page once again. Zardari needs Mian Sahib as much as the latter needs him. After all both of them as well as a majority of leaders of these two parties are sailing in the same boat. They have a lot to live down. A number of mega corruption cases have been registered against them and if they were convicted most of them are likely to spend rest of their lives in jail. The recent legislation aimed at scuttling the powers of some state institutions in which these two political parties joined hands was a case in point. They want to cut them down to size . They, however, conveniently forgot that the Supreme Court is sitting over their heads and if it found that any new legislation is against the spirit and grain of the constitution it would strike it down immediately.
Politically shrewd as he is, Zardari has an eye on the forthcoming elections in which fresh de limitation process of the election constituencies is going to prove quite significant after the recent national census. He would like to bargain with the the chief of the Nawaz League over the de limitation of seats issue for getting maximum political advantage in the next elections in turn for lending political support to him for letting him off the hook. He wants induction of the PPP government this time round in the centre and also cherishes presidency for himself for another five years term too. Insiders say that Maryam Safdar can wait for her turn as prime minister after 2023 general elections for hasn’t Zardari and Mian Sahib had entered into a gentleman’ agreement and understanding that their parties would rule this country turn by turn?
Both are sailing in the same boat
