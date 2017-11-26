Use of force on protesters of Islamabad had led to countrywide chaos: Sirajul Haq
DERA ISMAEL KHAN, November 26: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the use of state force on the protestors of Islamabad had led to countrywide chaos and was tantamount to a big failure of the government. Addressing a public meeting in Judicial Complex of Tehsil Daban klan in Dera Ismael Khan on Sunday, he said that the federal capital was under siege. He demanded end of violence against the protestors and immediate release of those arrested. He also called for immediate release of Raja Zafarul Haq committee’s report. He said the report was not being released because it had the names of high ups in the government and the ruling party. He said that the Federal Law Minister or any other person involved in the conspiracy to amend the oath regarding the Khatme Nubuwwat be exposed and handed down exemplary punishment.
Stating that there could not be a compromise on the issues of Namoos e Risalat and the Khatme Nubuwwat, the JI chief warned that if the government did not handle the situation with prudence, even the Prime Minister could be in trouble.
He said that the JI wanted the Khilafat system in the country. “We want power not for ourselves or our children but for the supremacy of the system given by Allah,” he added. He said that the Islamic system was the demand of the entire nation and not only of the religious parties.
Referring to the JI drive against corruption, Sirajul Haq said that the capitalists had no nationality or country as they could opt the slavery of the US, Russia or India in personal interest.
The JI chief also visited the town Karamat and expressed full sympathies with the family of the young girl who was stripped naked in vendetta and forced to parade on the village roads. He said the incident was a scar on the face of the rulers. He said such an incident had occurred because there was no rule of law and justice in the country and the law of the land did not provide protection to the poor. He directed local JI leadership to provide protection and legal assistance to the aggrieved family.-Sabah
