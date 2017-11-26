Protesters clash with police near Sanaullah’s residence

Image result for Protesters clash with police near Sanaullah's residence

FAISALABAD, November 26: Angry protesters of Tehreek-e-Labaik Sunday tried to barge into the residence of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah as they clashed with police in Faisalabad. Television footage showed scores of Islamists as they chanted anti-government slogans and hurled stones at law enforcement personnel in Faisalabad, the hometown of the law minister.
Police used teargas as they tried to disperse the Tehreek activists and their sympathisers who have paralysed various cities since November 25.
The protesters had earlier attacked the residence of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar and Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid, who they blame for wording in an electoral law that changed a religious oath proclaiming the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) to the words “I believe”, a change the party says amounts to blasphemy.
In Sheikhupura, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Javed Latif was attacked and injured by angry protesters when he tried to negotiate with them.-Agencies

News In Pictures

We can’t use force against our own people: COAS
Rangers’ personnel take control of sit-in area at Faizabad, Islamabad
National govt is only solution of prevailing crisis: Ch Shujaat
Protesters clash with police near Sanaullah’s residence
Zahid Hamid decides to resign
Saudi-led coalition to assist member countries in counter-terrorism operations: Gen Raheel
Use of force on protesters of Islamabad had led to countrywide chaos: Sirajul Haq
Imran Khan demands resignation of PM Abbasi & Ahsan Iqbal
Pakistan and India likely to come face-to-face at SCO summit
Warner, Bancroft help Australia close in on first Test victory
Iran warns it would increase missile range if threatened by Europe
Nawaz’s ideology is only corruption: Imran Khan

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved