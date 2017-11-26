Protesters clash with police near Sanaullah’s residence
FAISALABAD, November 26: Angry protesters of Tehreek-e-Labaik Sunday tried to barge into the residence of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah as they clashed with police in Faisalabad. Television footage showed scores of Islamists as they chanted anti-government slogans and hurled stones at law enforcement personnel in Faisalabad, the hometown of the law minister.
Police used teargas as they tried to disperse the Tehreek activists and their sympathisers who have paralysed various cities since November 25.
The protesters had earlier attacked the residence of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar and Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid, who they blame for wording in an electoral law that changed a religious oath proclaiming the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) to the words “I believe”, a change the party says amounts to blasphemy.
In Sheikhupura, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Javed Latif was attacked and injured by angry protesters when he tried to negotiate with them.-Agencies
