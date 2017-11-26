National govt is only solution of prevailing crisis: Ch Shujaat
LAHORE, November 26: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that national government is the only solution of crisis prevailing in the country.
He said the puppet government has completely failed and has not the capability to effectively tackle internal and external challenges and
threats presently faced by Pakistan. He said after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif the poppet government has lost its moral justification.
In a statement Sunday, Ch Shujat Hussain said that worst violence on the participants of Khatm-e-Nubawwat sit-in has been done at the instance of Nawaz Sharif as such he is the murderer of these persons who have been martyred in the operation.
He said Nawaz Sharif wants to create anarchy and riots in the country to save himself and this is the agenda of his every day consultative meetings with the prime minister and other ministers. He said proof of the ill-intention of the government is that it also wants army into this crisis after the judiciary.
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Pakistan Muslim League senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister has said that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s linking Khatm-e-Nubawwat sit-in with India is highly shameful. He said Nawaz Sharif has brotherly relations with Narendra Modi who has been sending gifts of sarees to Narendra Modi on arrival of bodies of army jawans martyred in Kashmir by Indian firing.
He said that by leveling allegation on the lovers of the Holy Prophet (?) of linkage with India the Interior Minister has insulted the entire nation. -NNI
National govt is only solution of prevailing crisis: Ch Shujaat
LAHORE, November 26: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that national government is the only solution of crisis prevailing in the country.
He said the puppet government has completely failed and has not the capability to effectively tackle internal and external challenges and
threats presently faced by Pakistan. He said after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif the poppet government has lost its moral justification.
In a statement Sunday, Ch Shujat Hussain said that worst violence on the participants of Khatm-e-Nubawwat sit-in has been done at the instance of Nawaz Sharif as such he is the murderer of these persons who have been martyred in the operation.
He said Nawaz Sharif wants to create anarchy and riots in the country to save himself and this is the agenda of his every day consultative meetings with the prime minister and other ministers. He said proof of the ill-intention of the government is that it also wants army into this crisis after the judiciary.
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Pakistan Muslim League senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister has said that Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s linking Khatm-e-Nubawwat sit-in with India is highly shameful. He said Nawaz Sharif has brotherly relations with Narendra Modi who has been sending gifts of sarees to Narendra Modi on arrival of bodies of army jawans martyred in Kashmir by Indian firing.
He said that by leveling allegation on the lovers of the Holy Prophet (?) of linkage with India the Interior Minister has insulted the entire nation. -NNI