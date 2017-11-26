Rangers’ personnel take control of sit-in area at Faizabad, Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, November 26: Pakistan Rangers took control of the sit-in area at Faizabad Interchange in Islamabad on Sunday.
Rangers have been given charge of the Faizabad operation in a bid to control the chaos in the capital. Around 1,000 Rangers personnel, who were deployed in Islamabad on Saturday, have been repositioned to the frontlines of the security operation.
Islamabad police and FC personnel, who were on Saturday on the frontlines, have been relegated to back positions, as decided in a meeting of police, capital administration and Rangers officials on Saturday night. Police and the Frontier Corps have been deployed at I-8 Markaz.
Rangers have cordoned off the IJP Road, Expressway, Murree Road and the Faisal Avenue.
Sit-in protest by Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH) continued on 21st day in Faizabad on Sunday with protesters renewed violence as they resorted to arson and pelted stones at police.
The protesters began pelting stones at policemen and set fire to five motorcycles and a car belonging to the police near I-8 sector on Sunday, police said.
Situation remains tense in the capital as protesters continue to stage sit-ins at Faizabad Bridge and other areas. Express Highway, IJP Road, and the motorway leading to Lahore remain closed to traffic.
Countrywide protests erupted when police and paramilitary forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse Tehreek-e-Labaik protesters from Faizabad.
Police and paramilitary forces pulled back after their clearance operation turned deadly. The security forces were met by stubborn
resistance by protesters who blocked roads and torched vehicles around the site of the sit-in.-Sabah
