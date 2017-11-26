We can’t use force against our own people: COAS

Civil, military leadership meet to resolve Faizabad crackdown
ISLAMABAD, November 26: Pakistan Army will not participate in the crackdown on the Faizabad protesters but it will safeguard the government installations in the federal capital, it was decided at a meeting of the country’s top civilian and military leaders on Sunday.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting in Islamabad. It was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Naveed Mukhtar, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.
It was decided that troops would be deployed in Islamabad as the federal government, exercising its authority under Article 245 of the Constitutions, had called them out in the federal capital to assist the civilian administration in restoring peace, sources reported.
However, the army will not participate in the operation against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik protesters. It was urged during the meeting that the police and civilian administration were responsible for dispersing the protesters and they should do so peacefully through talks.
The prime minister was briefed about the ongoing law and order situation across the country in the wake of the Faizabad crackdown launched on Saturday.
General Qamar told the premier that the state should not use force against its own people. “The masses of Pakistan love and trust the army. Their confidence can’t be dented for small benefits,” he added.
The army chief also suggested that the findings of the Raja Zafar-ul-Haq committee should be made public.
The COAS further said those responsible for the amendment to the Khatme Nabuwat oath for election candidates should be identified and punished.
The army chief also asked the PM to order the immediate restoration of private TV channels’ transmission.
Earlier, after the desperate government called out the army following an abortive operation to disperse protesters from Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange, the military asked for ‘clarifications’ over a few matters before they step in.
In its reply to the Interior Ministry, a statement issued by the General Headquarters said the army is ready to fully “perform the assigned task in line with its constitutional obligations a few aspects meriting prior to employment of army”.
On Saturday, the Ministry of Interior said a sufficient number of troops, to be determined by the Commander of the 111 Brigade, were being deployed in the capital to assist civil authorities in maintaining law and order. The troops have been deployed in aid of civil power under Article 245 of the Constitution and will remain in Islamabad until further order.-Agencies
