There is no last word in politics but indications are that when it comes to the crunch the ruling party in the centre and the PPP might join forces on the eve of next general election as both of them are afraid of the grown and growing popularity of the PTI which they feel would nibble away at their vote bank. They consider Imran Khan as their common political foe.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been,lately,desperately trying to stitch up an alliance of the religious parties under the old brand name of the MMA which successfully fought the 2002 elections and after winning them in the KPK formed its own government there. If he succeeds in his mission the MMA would a political force to reckon with both in the KPK and Balochistan in the next general election. . There is, however , a big caveat attached to it. There are chances that the splinter group of the JUI which is headed by Maulana Sami-ul-Haque might not like to be a part of the MMA this time round and it might form an electoral alliance with the PTI instead. This might cost the MMA a couple of seats in the provincial assembly of the KPK. The MMA’ s loss would be PTI’ s gain.
The use of hologram technology by the PPP for the public addresses of Bilawal Bhutto is a good development. The other political parties should follow suit also. It enables the politicians to reach out to a larger number of people living in every nook and corner of the country, Besides, it saves a lot of money presently spent by the law and order enforcing agencies when heavy deployment of security forces is made on the public rallies of politicians and, above all,it provides protection to the lives of the politicians who are on the hit list of the enemies of this country.
There is no last word in politics
There is no last word in politics but indications are that when it comes to the crunch the ruling party in the centre and the PPP might join forces on the eve of next general election as both of them are afraid of the grown and growing popularity of the PTI which they feel would nibble away at their vote bank. They consider Imran Khan as their common political foe.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been,lately,desperately trying to stitch up an alliance of the religious parties under the old brand name of the MMA which successfully fought the 2002 elections and after winning them in the KPK formed its own government there. If he succeeds in his mission the MMA would a political force to reckon with both in the KPK and Balochistan in the next general election. . There is, however , a big caveat attached to it. There are chances that the splinter group of the JUI which is headed by Maulana Sami-ul-Haque might not like to be a part of the MMA this time round and it might form an electoral alliance with the PTI instead. This might cost the MMA a couple of seats in the provincial assembly of the KPK. The MMA’ s loss would be PTI’ s gain.
The use of hologram technology by the PPP for the public addresses of Bilawal Bhutto is a good development. The other political parties should follow suit also. It enables the politicians to reach out to a larger number of people living in every nook and corner of the country, Besides, it saves a lot of money presently spent by the law and order enforcing agencies when heavy deployment of security forces is made on the public rallies of politicians and, above all,it provides protection to the lives of the politicians who are on the hit list of the enemies of this country.