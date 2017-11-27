Ashraf Jalali announces to continue sit-in in Lahore
LAHORE, November 27: Ashraf Asif Jalali has announce to continue the sit-in until bringing the people involved in the martyrs of workers are brought to justice.
He asked the protesters to continue the sit-in across the country.
“The resignation is not a solution to the problem. We will not return to our homes until the government is dethroned,” he said.-Agencies
