Ashraf Jalali announces to continue sit-in in Lahore

Image result for Ashraf Jalali announces to continue sit-in in Lahore

LAHORE, November 27: Ashraf Asif Jalali has announce to continue the sit-in until bringing the people involved in the martyrs of workers are brought to justice.
He asked the protesters to continue the sit-in across the country.
“The resignation is not a solution to the problem. We will not return to our homes until the government is dethroned,” he said.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Army Chief plays key role in mediation between Govt and Islamabad protesters
CJP backs courts, says no one will be allowed to destroy the system
PM accepts Zahid Hamid’s resignation
Nisar bashes Ahsan for ‘botched’ Faizabad operation
DG Punjab Rangers distributes cash among TLYRA members
No one can stop PTI from coming into power this time: Imran Khan
Faizabad operation launched without ownership of political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Ashraf Jalali announces to continue sit-in in Lahore
Faizabad sit-in: IHC critical of military role as mediator in agreement
D-8 Aviation Chiefs Conference begins in Islamabad to discuss challenges & future cooperation
England suffer crushing 10-wicket defeat by Australia in first Ashes Test
China to host Myanmar’s Suu Kyi in Beijing amid global outcry over Rohingya exodus

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved