Faizabad operation launched without ownership of political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, November 27: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Monday the Faizabad operation was launched without the ownership of the political leadership.
The interior minister said the executive must be given time to execute its responsibilities. “When others do not give time to the executive, how would the performance improve?”
He added that though the matter is now over, it should be reviewed how to compensate the loss incurred during the sit-in and protest.
Ahsan Iqbal said certain political and religious parties politicised the issue regarding the law, which led to the protest at Faizabad Interchange, which created problems for the government.
He further said that the law which became the focal point of the sit-in was passed after consultation with all political parties.
Iqbal also said that the sit-in by members of the religious party has left a number of questions for the nation and the people, adding that people were incited during the sit-in to commit acts of violence and arson.
Iqbal added that all matters have been settled with the protesters, the sites have been cleared, and hopefully, by Monday evening, the situation all over the country will normalise.
He added that during the sit-in, protesters were instigated and home’s were attacked.
“Those whose houses were attacked were also Muslims and believed in the finality of Prophethood.”
Following the voluntary resignation of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid, the government and Faizabad protesters reached an agreement on Monday to end the sit-in.
Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah made the official announcement to end the sit-in around 10:30am. The cleric said they have been given 12 hours to move out.
He appealed to protesters across the country to disperse, adding that the Faizabad-based protesters are packing up their things and will soon vacate the sit-in site.
Rizvi also temporarily took the media hostage after he learned that his press conference was not given live coverage due to the government’s ban. However, media personnel were given safe passage after the Rangers intervened. – Agencies
