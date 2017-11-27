DG Punjab Rangers distributes cash among TLYRA members

Image result for DG Punjab Rangers distributes cash among members

ISLAMABAD, November 27: Pakistan Rangers Punjab DG Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed hands out envelopes with a token Rs1000 as bus fare to members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasul Allah (TLYRA) who were recently released from detention following the government’s agreement with the protesters. “Aren’t we also with you?” says Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed when told by a Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s member that his party was with the army. -Agencies

News In Pictures

