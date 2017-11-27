Nisar bashes Ahsan for ‘botched’ Faizabad operation

ISLAMABAD, November 27: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader Chaudhry Nisar offered on Sunday advice to Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal to avoid making fictitious statements just to cover up his incompetence.
“Is he not the same person who said could clear the sit-in within three hours and now he is trying to put the blame of the entire operation on the honourable court,” he said.
It is sad and unfortunate how the interior minister is so ignorant and irresponsible about the situation, he said, while adding “it is a part of Iqbal’s portfolio to stand by the administration, instead of making lame excuses.”
Cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi called off Faizabad protests as the government fulfilled the group’s key demand and made Law Minister Zahid Hamid resign.
The government was forced to accept Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s demands following a government operation to break up the protest sit-in at the Faizabad interchange went awry, sparking off violent protests across the country.-Agencies

Nisar bashes Ahsan for 'botched' Faizabad operation
