PM accepts Zahid Hamid’s resignation

ISLAMABAD, November 27: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accepted the resignation of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid on Monday, sources told Geo News.
Hamid voluntarily stepped down from his position late on Sunday.
The decision came in the wake of the protests across the country, following Saturday’s crackdown by the police and paramilitary personnel on Islamabad sit-in by a religious group.
“I was not directly responsible for the introduction of the controversial amendment to the Finality of Prophethood declaration for electoral candidates,” said Hamid.
“In order to restore peace in the country, I have decided to step down from my position.”
Meanwhile, according to sources privy to the development, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party leaders expressed their reservations on Hamid’s resignation in a high-level consultative meeting held in Islamabad on Sunday.
The senior party members leaders were of the opinion that law minister’s resignation will belittle the government. However, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif maintained the stance that in view of normalising the situation resignation should be given.
The chief minister after the party meeting in Islamabad, flew to Lahore, where he held a one-hour meeting with Hamid and compelled him to resign, which the latter accepted.-Agencies
