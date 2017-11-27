CJP backs courts, says no one will be allowed to destroy the system

  • Says some lawyers are trying to destroy the courts for their politics

ISLAMABAD, November 27: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said on Monday that no one will be allowed to destroy the system, adding that ridiculing the courts is unbearable.
The Supreme Court Chief Justice dismissed the petition filed by Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Multan Bench, calling it inefficient. While hearing, he remarked that these are not the kind of courts where brawls can occur anytime. “The courts are empowered to deal with anyone,” he added.
Justice Saqib nisar stated that certain lawyers are trying to destroy the courts for their politics. He spoke against the contempt of court, declaring it unbearable and unwanted for the system.
He asked the lawyers to send their representatives in the chamber, but only after taking appointment. The behaviour and conduct should Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
be appropriate, he added. A small group of lawyers had filed a petition in the apex court and demanded it to declare illegal the orders of LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to suspend judicial work at the Multan bench.-Agenc ies

