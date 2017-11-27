Army Chief plays key role in mediation between Govt and Islamabad protesters
Three-week long Faizabad Dharna ends
ISLAMABAD, November 27: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s crucial role as arbitrator is being praised across the country for breaking a three-week long stalemate between the government and protesters at the capital city’s Faizabad Interchange.
The positive signs began to emerge on Sunday after government failed to evict Faizabad Interchange, an arterial traffic intersection, from protesters and called in Pakistan Army for assistance to civil authorities to handle the chaotic situation in the federal capital in consequence of the crackdown.
Curtailing his visit to UAE, the army chief reached Pakistan on Saturday night amid tense situation in Islamabad after a botched crackdown.
During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday, Gen Bajwa proposed political negotiations with the protest leaders to settle the matter.
The COAS reportedly suggested that the force should not be used against the protesters; particularly in context of Pakistan Army troops’ deployment in the federal capital, as he said, the support for the army was a valuable asset and should not be used for petty gains.
On Saturday night, the desperate government called out the army
to control the chaotic situation in Islamabad after a daylong botched operation to disperse protesters camping out at Faizabad Interchange.
Copy of a document widely circulated on the social media highlighting minutes of reconciliation between the protesters and the government.
The Ministry of Interior then issued a notification to authorize deployment of the Pakistan Army troops in the federal capital to assist civil authorities under Article 245 of the constitution.
Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) has been protesting for three weeks, demanding action against those responsible for making now-withdrawn amendment to the clause pertaining to the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath for electoral candidates and the sacking of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.
“If the government send the law minister packing, it would eventually set a wrong precedent,” the Interior Minister had said, adding, there was no proof that he was responsible for the amendment.
However, the law minister’s resignation was accepted on Monday to end the prolonged deadlock on the matter.-Agencies
