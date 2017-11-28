Time has certainly come when leaders of all the political parties voluntarily,on their own volition ,decide that henceforth they would be addressing the people of their country through electronic media by buying air time on the umpteen TV channels that have come up in the media ,lately,instead of holding public rallies and putting the common man to a lot of inconvenience.Little do they realise that when they assemble people for their public meetings there are traffic jams galore on the highways and the daily chores of the public are adversely affected also.It goes without saying that the sitting governments have to spend a lot of money also on the maintenance of law and order when the politicians take out political rallies or arrange public meetings as heavy contingents of police and other para military forces are deployed for ensuring peace and tranquility during the course of these public rallies.Moreover, in a country like ours there is always a lurking fear and danger that some terrorist might strike the politicians holding open public rallies or addressing public meetings causing harm to their life and limb.
In the western countries those leaders who contest elections or want to educate people on any issue, project their view point through TV or radio.
The PPP,mindful of the possibility of violence in its public meetings has recently addressed a public meeting by using an electronic device billed as hologram to a telling effect.Leaders of other political parties can also explore the possibility of following suit.
Use of modern technology
Time has certainly come when leaders of all the political parties voluntarily,on their own volition ,decide that henceforth they would be addressing the people of their country through electronic media by buying air time on the umpteen TV channels that have come up in the media ,lately,instead of holding public rallies and putting the common man to a lot of inconvenience.Little do they realise that when they assemble people for their public meetings there are traffic jams galore on the highways and the daily chores of the public are adversely affected also.It goes without saying that the sitting governments have to spend a lot of money also on the maintenance of law and order when the politicians take out political rallies or arrange public meetings as heavy contingents of police and other para military forces are deployed for ensuring peace and tranquility during the course of these public rallies.Moreover, in a country like ours there is always a lurking fear and danger that some terrorist might strike the politicians holding open public rallies or addressing public meetings causing harm to their life and limb.
In the western countries those leaders who contest elections or want to educate people on any issue, project their view point through TV or radio.
The PPP,mindful of the possibility of violence in its public meetings has recently addressed a public meeting by using an electronic device billed as hologram to a telling effect.Leaders of other political parties can also explore the possibility of following suit.