Pak Army doing a very good job: Justice Qazi Amin

LAHORE , November 28: Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin of the Lahore High Court, while hearing a petition filed for the recovery of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen leader Nasir Abbas, remarked that the Pak Army is doing a very good job and it has steered the country out of a big trouble.
He said that several people would have died had the Army not played its role. He remarked that bitter words are being uttered against the judiciary at the government level.
Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin expressed his indignation for not recovering the abductee. “The ministers should learn how to respect the judiciary,” he said.
He directed the ISI, IB and other agencies to recover the missing person. “The picture of one-year-old daughter of Maj Ishaq sitting besides the coffin of her father is a proof of the sacrifices of the Army. I could not sleep throughout the night after looking at the picture,” he added.-Agencies
