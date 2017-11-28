TLYRA cleric calls for Sanaullah’s resignation after Zahid Hamid’s ouster
LAHORE, November 28: Dr Ashraf Jalali, a senior leader of Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, said on Tuesday that the resignation of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was more important as compared to that of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid.
Speaking to a private TV Channel, Dr Ashraf Jalali said that the party had demanded the Rana Sanaullah’s resignation on October 12.
“I’m not sure why those who were staging the protest at Faizabad did not demand Rana Sanaullah’s resignation in the talks that were held,” he said.
Jalali said that it was possible that the party would once again protest in Islamabad for the resignation of Rana Sanaullah.
Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid resigned from his post on Sunday night one day after the government initiated a crackdown against religious hardliners.
More than 200 people were injured and as many as six people had been killed in the Faizabad operation which aimed to disperse protestors.-Agencies
