TLYRA cleric calls for Sanaullah’s resignation after Zahid Hamid’s ouster

Related image

LAHORE, November 28: Dr Ashraf Jalali, a senior leader of Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, said on Tuesday that the resignation of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was more important as compared to that of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid.
Speaking to a private TV Channel, Dr Ashraf Jalali said that the party had demanded the Rana Sanaullah’s resignation on October 12.
“I’m not sure why those who were staging the protest at Faizabad did not demand Rana Sanaullah’s resignation in the talks that were held,” he said.
Jalali said that it was possible that the party would once again protest in Islamabad for the resignation of Rana Sanaullah.
Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid resigned from his post on Sunday night one day after the government initiated a crackdown against religious hardliners.
More than 200 people were injured and as many as six people had been killed in the Faizabad operation which aimed to disperse protestors.-Agencies

News In Pictures

SC asks NAB to submit complete record of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
Rulers in Pakistan give protection to the looters: Imran Khan
Fourteen PML-N legislators hand over resignations to Pir Hameed ud Din Sialvi
AC adjourns hearing of corruption references against Sharif family till December 4
Displeased Nawaz questions ministers over failed Faizabad operation
TLYRA cleric calls for Sanaullah’s resignation after Zahid Hamid’s ouster
Pak Army doing a very good job: Justice Qazi Amin
Commander Royal Navy of Oman highly appreciates role of Pak Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region
National T20 Cup semis and final on November 29 and 30
Kenyatta sworn in for disputed second term amid protests
Army Chief plays key role in mediation between Govt and Islamabad protesters
CJP backs courts, says no one will be allowed to destroy the system

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved