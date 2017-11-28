Displeased Nawaz questions ministers over failed Faizabad operation
ISLAMABAD, November 28: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday expressed displeasure over the botched Faizabad operation early Saturday, inquiring key ministers of his party about the alternate plan after police and paramilitary personnel failed to disperse the protesters.
The former premier chaired an informal consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Tuesday where he discussed, among other matters, the government’s handling of the Faizabad sit-in.
The meeting, held at Punjab House, had Maryam Nawaz, Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Talal Chaudhry, Danial Aziz, Pervaiz Rashid and others in presence.
The participants held consultation over agreement with Islamabad protesters and the situation arising following the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid, and deliberated over the measures to be taken next.
According to sources, the meeting held discussions over references against the Sharif family, the former premier’s departure to London and a mass mobilisation campaign.
The participants also reviewed Senate’s rejection of a proposed constitutional amendment pertaining to delimitation of new constituencies in the country.
According to sources, Nawaz also separately met with Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and the ministers briefed the party leader on Islamabad sit-in.
Sources said the former premier expressed displeasure at the government’s ‘failure’ in handling the weeks-long Faizabad sit-in and the ensuing operation, which resulted in 200 injuries in Islamabad and prompted countrywide protests.
He inquired Iqbal about details of the 22-day-long protest in Islamabad, sources said. The former premier questioned who had been supporting the protesters and who finalised points of the agreement with them.
“Why wasn’t the provision of all the resources ensured before the operation at Faizabad Interchange and what was the alternate strategy in case of failure,” sources quoted Nawaz as inquiring the two ministers.
Iqbal responded Nawaz’s queries saying that he would apprise him of the details in person.-Agencies
Displeased Nawaz questions ministers over failed Faizabad operation
ISLAMABAD, November 28: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday expressed displeasure over the botched Faizabad operation early Saturday, inquiring key ministers of his party about the alternate plan after police and paramilitary personnel failed to disperse the protesters.
The former premier chaired an informal consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Tuesday where he discussed, among other matters, the government’s handling of the Faizabad sit-in.
The meeting, held at Punjab House, had Maryam Nawaz, Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Talal Chaudhry, Danial Aziz, Pervaiz Rashid and others in presence.
The participants held consultation over agreement with Islamabad protesters and the situation arising following the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid, and deliberated over the measures to be taken next.
According to sources, the meeting held discussions over references against the Sharif family, the former premier’s departure to London and a mass mobilisation campaign.
The participants also reviewed Senate’s rejection of a proposed constitutional amendment pertaining to delimitation of new constituencies in the country.
According to sources, Nawaz also separately met with Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and the ministers briefed the party leader on Islamabad sit-in.
Sources said the former premier expressed displeasure at the government’s ‘failure’ in handling the weeks-long Faizabad sit-in and the ensuing operation, which resulted in 200 injuries in Islamabad and prompted countrywide protests.
He inquired Iqbal about details of the 22-day-long protest in Islamabad, sources said. The former premier questioned who had been supporting the protesters and who finalised points of the agreement with them.
“Why wasn’t the provision of all the resources ensured before the operation at Faizabad Interchange and what was the alternate strategy in case of failure,” sources quoted Nawaz as inquiring the two ministers.
Iqbal responded Nawaz’s queries saying that he would apprise him of the details in person.-Agencies