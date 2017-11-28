AC adjourns hearing of corruption references against Sharif family till December 4
ISLAMABAD, November 28: Accountability Court adjourned the hearing of corruption references against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar till December 4.
On Monday, Nawaz Sharif filed an application seeking suspension of the court’s proceedings till decision of Islamabad High Court is announced on a petition through which he had appealed for clubbing
of NAB references.
NAB National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor, Sardar Muzzafar, objected to Nawaz’s request saying that the proceeding could not be suspended. However, the accountability court rejected the prosecutor’s request as it adjourned the hearing till Dec 4.
Two prosecution witnesses, who had reached the court, could not record their statements today due to adjournment of the hearing. Later, Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter and son-in-law departed from the courtroom.
Earlier, Nawaz Sharif accompanied with his daughter Maryam Nawaz reached the Federal Judicial Academy from the airport. Former PM’s squad and Islamabad mayor reached the airport to escort them to the court.
Captain Safdar had reached the court premises earlier along with other leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including Sate Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervaiz Rashid, Talal Chaudhry and Asif Kirmani.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three references against Sharif family members related to the Avenfield property, Flagship Investment, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Offshore companies in compliance with the Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case. – DNA
