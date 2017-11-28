Fourteen PML-N legislators hand over resignations to Pir Hameed ud Din Sialvi
ISLAMABAD, November 28: In wake of the friction between a religious group and the ruling party, as many as 14 federal and provincial lawmakers affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from Punjab have submitted their resignation to Pir Hameedud Din Sialvi. Speaking in Geo News’ show Capital Talk, on Monday night, Member National Assembly Sheikh Muhammad Akram confirmed that 14 legislators have submitted their resignations to Sargodha-based Pir Sialvi and have given him the authority to make any decision on their behalf.
“We will not compromise on Khatam-e-Nabbuwat (Finality of Prophethood) laws and follow whatever decision Pir Silavi will make,” Akram informed.
Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Zaeem Qadri, who was also present on the show, said that he will immediately meet Pir Sialvi in a bid to resolve his reservations. Meanwhile, Nisar Jutt, another federal legislator from Faisalabad, refuted the news of his resignation
and said that there is no truth in any growing demand within the party for the resignation of provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah. -Agencies
