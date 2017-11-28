Rulers in Pakistan give protection to the looters: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan presiding over a core group meeting at Bani Gala in Islamabad. – DNA

ISLAMABAD, November 28: Chairman PTI, Imran Khan in a tweet said that corrupt people in China after indictment commit suicide. But in our country elite rulers give protection to the people who have looted public money. He said that PML-N Government wants to weaken the existing law of accountability. He said in other countries law against corruption is strictly implemented. Corrupt people face social boycott and severe punishment but in Pakistan the rulers embrace those who have looted public money.-Monitoring Desk

