SC asks NAB to submit complete record of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
ISLAMABAD, November 28: : The Supreme Court began hearing on Tuesday the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal regarding the re-opening of the Rs1.2 billion Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. NAB has appealed an earlier decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) directing it to quash the investigation into the case, which accuses former finance minister Ishaq Dar and prominent members of the Sharif family of money laundering.
Justice Mushir Alam is heading the three-member bench hearing the case, which includes Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel. As the hearing went under way, Justice Isa asked where the original NAB reference is, as it is relevant for this hearing. The NAB prosecutor responded that he could not find the reference, and commented that it is not relevant for this hearing. Justice Alam then remarked that when the original reference is unavailable, what is the purpose of the hearing. Justice Isa then asked the NAB prosecutor to read out the petition. He informed the bench that the suspect was sent out of the country when the case was under way. Justice Isa then inquired if the suspect (Nawaz Sharif) went on his own free will or was forced to go abroad, to which the NAB official said the country’s present chief executive had sent him.
When asked by Justice Isa who the chief executive was at the time , the NAB prosecutor said it was General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.
The hearing was then adjourned until December 11 as NAB asked for more time to prepare for the case.
The bureau was also directed to produce all records of the case at the next hearing. -Agencies
