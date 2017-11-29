Hidden political alliance

As the minutes tick by and the election date is nearing the political parties are weighing their options for making election alliances . Insiders believe that when it comes to the crunch both Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif would hit it off. In accordance with the tacit understanding between these two leaders it would be the turn of the PPP to form its government in the centre in 2018. Zardari wants to have another stint as the president of the country with a PM of his choice. He can be anybody amongst his loyalists in the PPP this time round if age comes in the way of Bilawal. As far as Maryam Nawaz is concernced she can wait till 2023 when it would be the turn of the Nawaz League to form federal government if all goes well by that time.
The vigour with which Nawaz Sharif has bounced back in the politics of the country means that he has , like Mugabe, no intention, whatever, to hang his boots. No body understands better than him that money works wonder in this country and he has a plenty of it. Ibne Khaldun had said long ago that he pities that nation whose leader is a trader because when in power he would use his position to mint money and then use it in elections to remain in power. Truer words were never spoken.
The Mian family would go the whole hog to ensure that Ishaque Dar is kept away from the court because the fate of the Hudabia case hinges on him. It feels that In the past too he had proved himself to be a man of week nerves when he gave a statement to the court implicating the Sharif family in the Hudaibia case. Who can guarantee that he would be a different person when he appears before the court now? There are many who believe that he was feigning illness in order to stay away from the court proceedings. Contrary to this view , it is being said that the present mega corruption cases for which he has been proceeded against by the NAB have taken a heavy toll on his Health and he is ill genuinely. Which of these two views is correct? Only time would tell.
Hidden political alliance
