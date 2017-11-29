Former Qatari PM holds separate meetings with Nawaz & Shehbaz

LAHORE, November 29: : Former Qatari premier Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani reached Lahore on Wednesday to meet Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The former Qatari prime minister arrived in Pakistan with a 13-member delegation in a special plane. The Qatari dignitaries were first taken to Nawaz’s residence with full government protocol.
According to sources, the lunch meeting between Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim and Nawaz included discussions on matters of mutual interest and business deals.
Qatari Prince Hamad Bin Jasim’s convoy arriving at Jati Umra. Photo: Geo News
The Qatari royal then met Shehbaz at his Model Town residence, after which he departed for Karachi.
The two reportedly discussed bilateral ties and LNG projects in Punjab.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to inaugurate unit one of a coal-based power plant at Port Qasim, Karachi today. – Agencies

