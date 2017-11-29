Two men gunned down outside of Islamabad Imambargah
ISLAMABAD, November 29: At least two people were killed and four others were wounded when unidentified gunmen attacked an Imambargah in Islamabad
on Wednesday, officials said.
The Imambargah is located in I-8 Sector of the capital city.
According to police, assailant riding motorbikes opened fire on a group of people after evening prayers and sped away.
The injured were shifted to PIMS Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Reacting to the gun attack, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the gun attack on Imambargha Bab ul Ilm a conspiracy. -Agencies
