Dar’s guarantor given last chance to produce accused by December 4
ISLAMABAD, November 29: An Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday gave last chance to the guarantor of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar directing him to ensure the attendance of accused before court by December 4, in a reference regarding assets beyond known sources of income.
The summon notice for Ishaq Dar had been displayed at notice board of the accountability court in a move to initiate the process to declare the accused as absconder due to his continuous non-appearance.
AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took up the reference for hearing against Ishaq Dar filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in compliance with Supreme Court orders in Panama papers case. – Agencies
