COAS lauds Ulema support in fight against terrorism

  • Army Chief visits Pak-Afghan Border, meets Ulema in Peshawar
    Acknowledges their contributions for peace and harmony

BAJAUR AGENCY, November 29: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pak-Afghan Border in Bajaur Agency on Wednesday.
According to military’s media wing, the Army Chief was given detailed briefing regarding ongoing efforts to effectively check terrorist infiltration routes from across the border, progress on fencing, construction of new forts/posts along the border and development of new tracks to facilitate local public.
While interacting with troops, COAS appreciated their high morale and effective border security which resulted in denying maximum cross border attack attempts by terrorists.
Later, COAS met Ulema of FATA/KPK in Peshawar. Army Chief lauded their support in fight against terrorism and acknowledged their contributions for peace and harmony. – Agencies

