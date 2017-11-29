Missile launch by North Korea violation of UN resolutions: Foreign Office
ISLAMABAD, November 29: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concern over the reported launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Such launches constitute a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. These steps also undermine the goals of peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, the North-East Asia region and beyond,” the Foreign Office said.
Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had announced that his country had achieved full nuclear statehood after what he said was the successful test of a new missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.
The intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch snapped a two-month pause in testing by the North and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability “won’t happen”. – Agencies
Missile launch by North Korea violation of UN resolutions: Foreign Office
ISLAMABAD, November 29: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concern over the reported launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Such launches constitute a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. These steps also undermine the goals of peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, the North-East Asia region and beyond,” the Foreign Office said.
Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had announced that his country had achieved full nuclear statehood after what he said was the successful test of a new missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.
The intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch snapped a two-month pause in testing by the North and poses a new challenge to US President Donald Trump who has vowed such a capability “won’t happen”. – Agencies