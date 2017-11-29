Hudaibiya case: NAB blames Nawaz, LHC judges for delay in submission of appeal
ISLAMABAD, November 29: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Wednesday blamed ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and the Lahore High Court (LHC) judges for delaying Hudaibiya Paper Mills Ltd case’s appeal and requested the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to reopen the reference.
The plea has been made by NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Imranul Haq in which it has been alleged that Nawaz Sharif created hurdles by unlawfully using influence through his executive powers.
The NAB has opted the stance that barring investigations of Hudaibiya case is similar to holding back the justice, and requested the SC to compensate the loss that this case has suffered. The NAB further asked the apex court to look into the case in the light of judicial decisions that were taken in the past and to remove the objection of delay in filing the appeal.-Agencies
