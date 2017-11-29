Hudaibiya case: NAB blames Nawaz, LHC judges for delay in submission of appeal

ISLAMABAD, November 29: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Wednesday blamed ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and the Lahore High Court (LHC) judges for delaying Hudaibiya Paper Mills Ltd case’s appeal and requested the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to reopen the reference.
The plea has been made by NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Imranul Haq in which it has been alleged that Nawaz Sharif created hurdles by unlawfully using influence through his executive powers.
The NAB has opted the stance that barring investigations of Hudaibiya case is similar to holding back the justice, and requested the SC to compensate the loss that this case has suffered. The NAB further asked the apex court to look into the case in the light of judicial decisions that were taken in the past and to remove the objection of delay in filing the appeal.-Agencies

News In Pictures

If Army had not stepped in the country’s security situation would have deteriorated: Imran Khan
Hudaibiya case: NAB blames Nawaz, LHC judges for delay in submission of appeal
Tehreek Labbaik Jalali group sit-in continues on fifth day in Lahore
Missile launch by North Korea violation of UN resolutions: Foreign Office
COAS lauds Ulema support in fight against terrorism
Dar’s guarantor given last chance to produce accused by December 4
Two men gunned down outside of Islamabad Imambargah
Former Qatari PM holds separate meetings with Nawaz & Shehbaz
Sarfraz hopes to continue Pakistan’s winning streak on New Zealand tour
KPK Govt given investment friendly industrial and investment policy to attract investment: Pervez Khattak
N Korea says tests new ICBM can reach all U.S mainland
SC asks NAB to submit complete record of Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved