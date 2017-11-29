If Army had not stepped in the country’s security situation would have deteriorated: Imran Khan
Says people should understand why the Prince who couldn’t appear before the court has come now
Says Govt is just focusing on saving a person who has been disqualified
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing the media at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Wednesday.
ISLAMABAD, November 29: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan criticised the manner in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government handled the Faizabad operation while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday.
“The way the protest was handled proves that early elections are the need of the hour, PML-N cannot govern the country,” said the PTI chairman.
“If the Army had not stepped in then the country’s security situation would have deteriorated,” Imran said.
However, the PML-N is speaking against the Army as they could not ‘manage’ the officers, he said. “They [PML-N] should thank the Army, the whole issue had moved away from politics. Even our people [PTI members] wanted to join the protest movement.
“The issue was larger than Faizabad. When you bring a constitutional amendment, wasn’t your [PML-N] responsibility to discuss it on a competent forum.”
The law minister reiterated time and again that the oath for officer holders is the same, added Imran.
However, once the truth was revealed no one from PML-N came forward to accept the mistake. “The issue has exposed Ahsan Iqbal [federal interior minister]” he added. The PTI chief also said that military operations don’t solve problems. “I have always opposed military operations. If I stand against drone attacks, I am labelled as ‘Taliban Khan’.
“All these liberals in this country shouted for blood. They were asking for blood to be spilt on the streets of Faizabad. Use of violence never solves any issues,” he added.
Commenting on the visit of Qatar’s Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, Imran said that “people should understand why the prince who couldn’t appear before the court has come now.”
Reacting to the degree issue of PTI’s Usman Dar, Imran said: “Dar is not a public office holder and will answer on the issue once he becomes one.”
Imran also said that the government is trying to protect former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
“There is no government in the country, Nawaz considers himself to be a King,” said the PTI chief.
Imran reiterates call for early elections citing poor economic, governance indicators
Government is just focusing on saving a person who has been disqualified, a person who has looted Rs300 billion from the country, he added.
The government has been taken as a hostage, he claimed, adding that the only way to solve the crisis is through early elections.
Imran further shared that holding early elections is commonplace across the globe, this is not a new demand.
“I will again reiterate my call for early elections. Early elections are the need of the country. The longer they [PML-N] would stay in power is better for us, as it strengthens our party, but having them in power is further indebting the people of the nation.”-Agencies
If Army had not stepped in the country’s security situation would have deteriorated: Imran Khan
PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing the media at Bani Gala in Islamabad on Wednesday.
ISLAMABAD, November 29: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan criticised the manner in which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government handled the Faizabad operation while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday.
“The way the protest was handled proves that early elections are the need of the hour, PML-N cannot govern the country,” said the PTI chairman.
“If the Army had not stepped in then the country’s security situation would have deteriorated,” Imran said.
However, the PML-N is speaking against the Army as they could not ‘manage’ the officers, he said. “They [PML-N] should thank the Army, the whole issue had moved away from politics. Even our people [PTI members] wanted to join the protest movement.
“The issue was larger than Faizabad. When you bring a constitutional amendment, wasn’t your [PML-N] responsibility to discuss it on a competent forum.”
The law minister reiterated time and again that the oath for officer holders is the same, added Imran.
However, once the truth was revealed no one from PML-N came forward to accept the mistake. “The issue has exposed Ahsan Iqbal [federal interior minister]” he added. The PTI chief also said that military operations don’t solve problems. “I have always opposed military operations. If I stand against drone attacks, I am labelled as ‘Taliban Khan’.
“All these liberals in this country shouted for blood. They were asking for blood to be spilt on the streets of Faizabad. Use of violence never solves any issues,” he added.
Commenting on the visit of Qatar’s Hamad Bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, Imran said that “people should understand why the prince who couldn’t appear before the court has come now.”
Reacting to the degree issue of PTI’s Usman Dar, Imran said: “Dar is not a public office holder and will answer on the issue once he becomes one.”
Imran also said that the government is trying to protect former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
“There is no government in the country, Nawaz considers himself to be a King,” said the PTI chief.
Imran reiterates call for early elections citing poor economic, governance indicators
Government is just focusing on saving a person who has been disqualified, a person who has looted Rs300 billion from the country, he added.
The government has been taken as a hostage, he claimed, adding that the only way to solve the crisis is through early elections.
Imran further shared that holding early elections is commonplace across the globe, this is not a new demand.
“I will again reiterate my call for early elections. Early elections are the need of the country. The longer they [PML-N] would stay in power is better for us, as it strengthens our party, but having them in power is further indebting the people of the nation.”-Agencies