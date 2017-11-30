Forgotten squash hero

The difference between Hashim Khan and other world squash champions was that he won the British open squash world championship and then held it for seven good years at an age when other squash champions call it a day. An interesting exchange of pleasantries took place between him and the Duke of Edinburg when he was awarding him championship cup after he won the British open squash championship for the seventh time in 1956. The Duke told him that he too used to play squash in Buckingham Palace but now he was 35 ,too old for Squash on which Hashim Khan replied. Too old. I am 42 and I still play it. Time was when he didn’t have enough money to buy for himself sports shoes and had to contend with playing in the squash court in Peshawar bare footed. He was a marker in a squash court in the Peshawar club when he was spotted by a senior bank officer who happened to be a squash player employed in Bombay and was on a visit to Peshawar. He managed his entry in Bombay’s squash tournament which he won hands down. Realising his potential in squash the government later on sent him to represent Pakistan in the British world squash championship , a premier World squash tournament to this date which he not only won in 1951 but continued to win it for a couple of years,seven times,to be more precise. He trained his younger brother Azam Khan who followed in his footsteps and later on won the British open squash tournament for Pakistan. A cousin of Hashim Khan by the name of Roshan khan followed the family tradition and won the same tournament which was later on won by a number of squash players belonging to the same family like Mohibullah Khan,Qamar Zaman,Jehangir Khan,Jansher Khan and Hiddy Jehan. They all belonged to the same family and the same village,Nawa Kalay located near Peshawar cantonment.
Each one of them deserves a special documentary . Would some TV channel take the trouble of making documentaries on them which should be telecast every year on the occasion of their birth day so that the would- be squash players get a glimpse of these squash players of repute whom they should adopt as their role model?
Forgotten squash hero
The difference between Hashim Khan and other world squash champions was that he won the British open squash world championship and then held it for seven good years at an age when other squash champions call it a day. An interesting exchange of pleasantries took place between him and the Duke of Edinburg when he was awarding him championship cup after he won the British open squash championship for the seventh time in 1956. The Duke told him that he too used to play squash in Buckingham Palace but now he was 35 ,too old for Squash on which Hashim Khan replied. Too old. I am 42 and I still play it. Time was when he didn’t have enough money to buy for himself sports shoes and had to contend with playing in the squash court in Peshawar bare footed. He was a marker in a squash court in the Peshawar club when he was spotted by a senior bank officer who happened to be a squash player employed in Bombay and was on a visit to Peshawar. He managed his entry in Bombay’s squash tournament which he won hands down. Realising his potential in squash the government later on sent him to represent Pakistan in the British world squash championship , a premier World squash tournament to this date which he not only won in 1951 but continued to win it for a couple of years,seven times,to be more precise. He trained his younger brother Azam Khan who followed in his footsteps and later on won the British open squash tournament for Pakistan. A cousin of Hashim Khan by the name of Roshan khan followed the family tradition and won the same tournament which was later on won by a number of squash players belonging to the same family like Mohibullah Khan,Qamar Zaman,Jehangir Khan,Jansher Khan and Hiddy Jehan. They all belonged to the same family and the same village,Nawa Kalay located near Peshawar cantonment.
Each one of them deserves a special documentary . Would some TV channel take the trouble of making documentaries on them which should be telecast every year on the occasion of their birth day so that the would- be squash players get a glimpse of these squash players of repute whom they should adopt as their role model?