SC rejects ISI’s new report on Faizabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD, November 30: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Thursday has rejected Inter-Services Intelligence agency’s (ISI) new report on sit-in staged by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) at Faizabad Interchange.
During the hearing headed by Justice Qazi Faiz Essa, the court expressed reservations on the report and directed to resubmit it. The judge remarked, “The story has not ended yet as sit-ins are still carrying on in parts of country,” he added.
Deputy Attorney General told the court that his office received a report, without any signature, from Punjab in which nothing about human causalities was mentioned. He said the report stated that Metro buses and 1122 cars were badly damaged in the operation.
The judge asked who will be responsible for the loss of Rs146 million estimated by the Interior Ministry, adding public properties also belong to the citizens.
He remarked, will there be sit-ins every time to fulfill demands and that don’t destroy the freedom that you have.
Meanwhile, police officers also submitted report in the court, stating at least 5000 personnel of police, Frontier Corps (FC) and Rangers took part in the operation against Faizabad protesters.
The report explained that the officers remained deployed in the area for 20 days due to which they got exhausted to a great extent on the operation day. The report disclosed that security departments lacked coordination which led to the failure of the operation while at least 173 police personnel sustained injuries during the crackdown.
The report clarified that after struggling for hours, police succeeded in clearing 80 percent area from the protesters however, additional fresh activists from Rawalpindi joined them and launched brutal attack on the police.-Agencies
